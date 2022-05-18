iAfrica

Health Department Opposes Challenge To New Regulations

People wearing protective masks sit ahead of a vaccination, as South Africa rolls out the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines to the elderly at the Munsieville Care for the Aged Centre outside Johannesburg, South Africa, May 17, 2021.

The Department of Health is opposing a challenge from AfriForum and DearSA against the new regulations for managing COVID-19.

AfriForum, together with public participation platform DearSA, has approached the Pretoria High Court with an application to have the regulations declared unconstitutional and invalid.

But the department’s spokesperson has confirmed it will be fighting the case.

In terms of the notice of motion, which was filed last week, the department had until Tuesday to file a notice of intention to oppose.

And late Tuesday afternoon, departmental spokesperson Foster Mohale told reporters this had now been done.

AfriForum and DearSA’s argued that it doesn’t make sense to implement these regulations at a time when other countries are dropping mask mandates and other protocols they introduced during the pandemic.

They also said they’re suspicious of the process that was followed to push the regulations through.

