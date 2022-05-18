Health Department Opposes Challenge To New Regulations

The Department of Health is opposing a challenge from AfriForum and DearSA against the new regulations for managing COVID-19.
AfriForum, together with public participation platform DearSA, has approached the Pretoria High Court with an application to have the regulations declared unconstitutional and invalid.
But the department’s spokesperson has confirmed it will be fighting the case.
In terms of the notice of motion, which was filed last week, the department had until Tuesday to file a notice of intention to oppose.
And late Tuesday afternoon, departmental spokesperson Foster Mohale told reporters this had now been done.
AfriForum and DearSA’s argued that it doesn’t make sense to implement these regulations at a time when other countries are dropping mask mandates and other protocols they introduced during the pandemic.
They also said they’re suspicious of the process that was followed to push the regulations through.
More Stories
Mthethwa Defends R22m Flag Project
Teffo Must Follow Proper Channels – Lamola
NICD Reports 5 096 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Power Grid Unreliable & Unpredictable – Eskom
J&J COVID Vaccine Is Effective Against Omicron Sub-Variants
SA Is In The Fifth Wave – Karim
NICD Reports 2 952 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Poor Response In WC Sees Stats SA Extend Census Count
Unplanned Generating Unit Losses Remain High – Eskom
Ramaphosa Praises Recovery Efforts Made By Flood-Hit Provinces
NICD Reported 8 351 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
NICD Reports 8 351 New COVID-19 Cases In SA