Health Department ‘Looking Into’ NICD IT Issue

The Health Department is looking into the technical problem experienced by the NICD when capturing COVID-19 data recently.
The NICD says labs experienced an IT system glitch which caused a delay in test results.
Half of the 37,000 new cases reported on Sunday were from delayed results.
Health Minister Joe Phaahla said this is worrying but that his department is working with the NICD to prevent a reoccurrence.
“They have to reconcile the numbers for different labs. They have been doing well. The was just a hiccup over the last few days, they said there were problems with the IT system that’s why they had some confusing numbers, a problem with reconciliation of numbers,” he said.
“We are following up to make sure that we can be confident with the data they giving us.
“It is worrying for a body like that which we rely on, on a daily basis to mix up numbers. They have assured us that the matter is being corrected. But for the department we rely on the numbers that they give us daily.
“I can confirm that we are following up to make sure that the IT hiccup should be corrected for good.”
More Stories
Dirco Wants Compensation From UK For Damage Done By Travel Ban
South Africa Taken Off UK ‘Red List’
NICD Reports 23 884 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Mabuza, Coronavirus Command Council to Meet
Initial Basic Income Should Be Limited To Current COVID Grant Recipients – Panel
Hospitals Say COVID-19 Admissions Lower Than Previous Waves
NICD Reports 13 992 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Cost Of PCR Tests Reduced Because Of Better Technology – Competition Commission
Ramaphosa Calls On South Africans To Get Vaccinated After He Contracts COVID-19
Phaahla Optimistic About Lockdown Free Christmas
NICD Reports 18 035 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
NICD Reports 17 154 New COVID-19 Cases In SA