Heads Must Roll For Top Cop Murder – Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele said heads must roll for the death of top Cape Town anti-gang commander, Charl Kinnear.

Kinnear was gunned down in his vehicle in front of his house on Friday afternoon.

It follows previous threats on his life at his Bishop Lavis home.

Kinnear dedicated three decades to the police service and the 52-year-old was well-known in the city for investigating its seedy underworld of organised crime.

Cele says if needs be, extra manpower will be brought in to assist with the investigation.

He said he’ll meet with National Police Commissioner Khehla Sithole to discuss the matter.

Cele is promising answers as to who might be behind Kinnear’s death within 72 hours.

