Heads Must Roll For Top Cop Murder – Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele said heads must roll for the death of top Cape Town anti-gang commander, Charl Kinnear.
Police minister Bheki Cele says an investigation must determine why protection was withdrawn from the top cop.
Kinnear was gunned down in his vehicle in front of his house on Friday afternoon.
It follows previous threats on his life at his Bishop Lavis home.
Kinnear dedicated three decades to the police service and the 52-year-old was well-known in the city for investigating its seedy underworld of organised crime.
Cele says if needs be, extra manpower will be brought in to assist with the investigation.
He said he’ll meet with National Police Commissioner Khehla Sithole to discuss the matter.
Cele is promising answers as to who might be behind Kinnear’s death within 72 hours.
More Stories
SA Records 2,029 New COVID-19 Cases
US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies
Government On Alleged Threat To United States Ambassador
SA Recorded Over 2k New Cases With 85 More Fatalities
Watch: Dlamini-Zuma Gives Details On Lockdown Level 1 Regulations
Several Arrested In PE After Horse Killed In Protests
Ramaphosa Pays Tribute To A ‘Great Tree’
Mixed Reactions To Sentences For Vanderbijlpark Kidnappers
2128 More COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA
Repo Rate Remains Unchanged At 3.5%
Ramaphosa Urges SA To Do Jerusalema Dance
Grades 10 And 11 Exams Eased – DBE