Head of South Africa’s Power Utility Quits

Eskom boss André de Ruyter has resigned, potentially punching a leadership hole in the cash-strapped utility in the middle of the worst energy crisis to date that has blighted businesses and society. De Ruyter, who has been at the helm since late 2019, will stay on until the end of March 2023 to allow the board, led by Mpho Makwana, to look for a replacement.

