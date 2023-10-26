He Doesn’t Have A Preferred Candidate To Be Eskom’s Next CEO – Gordhan

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said he did not have a preferred candidate to be Eskom’s next CEO.

He’s also rubbished claims that he interfered in the process.

Gordhan told MPs on Wednesday that Eskom should have a new CEO by December and that the process to find a worthy candidate was underway.

Eskom has been without a CEO since Andre de Ruyter resigned in December last year.

Eskom chairperson, Mpho Makwana, has also resigned as board chairperson this month amid claims of political interference by Gordhan.

Minister Gordhan was quizzed by the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP)’s Mkhuleko Hlengwa about when he expects to appoint the next CEO after not being satisfied with the last candidate.

“Do you have a preferred candidate for CEO which has led to the extent that you are not in agreement with the outcome of the interview process?” Hlengwa asked.

Gordhan said rules and guidelines required three names to be submitted, while only one name was submitted by the board.

“Eskom will have a CEO before the end of the year. Interference, preferred candidate, that’s all nonsense as far as I’m concerned,” Gordhan said.

On Transnet, which is also without a CEO, Gordhan said the board had started the process to find someone to lead the company.