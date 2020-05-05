HBS Professor and Heads of Africa’s Top Corporates on Crafting Business Strategy in Uncertain Times

Share with your network!

Dr. Andy Zelleke, Senior Lecturer at Harvard Business School together with panelists like Nolitha Fakude, Chairman of Anglo-American Management Board; Acha Leke, Chair of McKinsey & Co. Africa; Funke Opeke, Founder and CEO of MainOne and Rob Shuter, President/CEO of MTN Group Ltd will share their insights and approaches on steering their businesses during a pandemic. The panel is the fourth instalment of Africa.com’s webinar series with Harvard Business School called ‘Crisis Management for African Business Leaders.’ The webinar will take place on Wednesday 6 May, and forms part of a series that has attracted business executives across the continent, in discussing issues that large, medium and small businesses have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Registration for the event is free.

