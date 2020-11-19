iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Hawks Waiting On Direction From Government

Photo Credit: Facebook/@shepherdbushiriministries

7 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Hawks said that they were awaiting direction from the government before making their next move.

On Wednesday, the Hawks issued two more warrants of arrest for the pair, who are facing charges of fraud, money laundering and theft in South Africa.

It’s not clear if and how this will help to get them back on South African soil.

Bushiri claims that he and his wife had to leave because they did not feel safe and were worried that their case would be prejudiced against them.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he expected a report on the matter soon and would take action against those who helped the couple escape.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Zondo Dismissed Zuma’s Application For His Recusal

3 hours ago
1 min read

Rewrite For Leaked Maths Paper Possible

7 hours ago
1 min read

Dudu Myeni Appeals Delinquency Case

7 hours ago
1 min read

2 888 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

7 hours ago
1 min read

Bushiris Arrested In Malawi After Handing Themselves Over To Police

1 day ago
2 min read

SA Emigrants Must Wait Three Years To Access Retirement Funds

1 day ago
1 min read

Malawian Flight Delay Unavoidable – Dirco

1 day ago
1 min read

PAC Expected To Protest Outside Brackenfell School

1 day ago
1 min read

Ndabeni-Abrahams Meets With SABC Board

1 day ago
1 min read

1 987 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Zondo Expected To Announce Recusal Decision

2 days ago
1 min read

Parliament Wants Answers On Bushiri Escape

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

SARB Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 3.5%

31 seconds ago
1 min read

Zondo Dismissed Zuma’s Application For His Recusal

3 hours ago
1 min read

Rewrite For Leaked Maths Paper Possible

7 hours ago
1 min read

Dudu Myeni Appeals Delinquency Case

7 hours ago