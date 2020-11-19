Hawks Waiting On Direction From Government

Share with your network!

The Hawks said that they were awaiting direction from the government before making their next move.

On Wednesday, the Hawks issued two more warrants of arrest for the pair, who are facing charges of fraud, money laundering and theft in South Africa.

It’s not clear if and how this will help to get them back on South African soil.

Bushiri claims that he and his wife had to leave because they did not feel safe and were worried that their case would be prejudiced against them.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he expected a report on the matter soon and would take action against those who helped the couple escape.

