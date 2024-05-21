Hawks Recover Firearm Believed To Be Used In Ditebogo Junior Phalane’s murder

The Hawks have announced the recovery of a firearm that is suspected to be the weapon used in the murder of five-year-old Ditebogo Junior Phalane.

This discovery followed the arrest of two additional suspects linked to the crime.

Now, four individuals are incarcerated in connection with this case.

The young boy was fatally shot outside his residence in Soshanguve more than a week ago, during a carjacking incident involving his father.

The Hawks revealed that during the Monday apprehension of the suspects in Soshanguve and Atteridgeville, two firearms were found, one of which is presumed to be the one used to murder the child.

However, confirmation of this will await the results of ballistic testing, say officials.

Hawks spokesperson Wendy Nkabi noted that one of the arrested suspects was previously out on bail for other offenses.

“For alleged hijacking, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm.”

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Wednesday.