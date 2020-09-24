iAfrica

Hawks Make Breakthrough In Kinnear Case – Reports

6 hours ago 1 min read

Police have made a breakthrough in the assassination of of top Cape Town Anti-Gang Unit cop, Charl Kinnear.

It comes less than a week after the lieutenant colonel was gunned down in front of his Bishop Lavis home.

The Daily Maverick is reporting a man was taken in for questioning in Gauteng on Tuesday in connection with Charl Kinnear’s killing.

It’s being reported a man from Springs – East of Johannesburg – was taken in for questioning by Western Cape detectives.

The man allegedly tracked the slain officer through his cellphone prior to his murder.

He was allegedly asked by a person who identified himself as “Mohamad” to track the cellphone of his wife. 

The suspect claims he was not aware that he was in fact tracking Kinnear’s phone.

It’s hoped this will assist detectives in finding more suspects.

