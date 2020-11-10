iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Hawks Issue Warrant Of Arrest For Ace Magashule In Asbestos Corruption Case

5 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Hawks confirmed on Tuesday that a warrant of arrest has been issued for (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule, in relation to the Free State asbestos matter.

Magashule is expected to appear in a Bloemfontein court on Friday.

The charges relate to controversial R255 million asbestos contract which was issued when he was the premier of the Free State. Magashule allegedly received kickbacks between R1 million and R10 million from the failed project.

His arrest is linked to testimony heard at the state capture inquiry earlier this year about the audit of asbestos houses in the Free State.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Ramaphosa Calls For Restraint In Brackenfell

7 hours ago
1 min read

DA Under Fire For Comparing EFF With Nazis

7 hours ago
2 min read

DBE Issues New Matric Covid-19 Protocol

7 hours ago
1 min read

1 247 New COVID-19 Infections In SA

8 hours ago
2 min read

Johnson & Johnson’s Global Phase 3 ENSEMBLE Trial of its Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Commences in South Africa

1 day ago
4 min read

Ramaphosa: The Greatest Vigilance Is Required To Keep The Virus At Bay And To Support Our Economy

1 day ago
1 min read

Dan Matjila To Challenge PIC Findings

1 day ago
4 min read

Vigilance Is Required From Us All – Ramaphosa

1 day ago
1 min read

1 372 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded

1 day ago
1 min read

Langa Residents Criticise Police

2 days ago
1 min read

1 731 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

1 761 New Covid-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Hawks Issue Warrant Of Arrest For Ace Magashule In Asbestos Corruption Case

5 seconds ago
5 min read

Here’s How South Africans Raised Over R700 Million For Those In Need

2 hours ago
4 min read

Cape Town Tourism Launches Pocket-Friendly Cape Town – Explore The City With Just R150

2 hours ago
3 min read

Why Low Interest Rates Are Bad News For Retirees

2 hours ago