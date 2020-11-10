Hawks Issue Warrant Of Arrest For Ace Magashule In Asbestos Corruption Case

Share with your network!

The Hawks confirmed on Tuesday that a warrant of arrest has been issued for (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule, in relation to the Free State asbestos matter.

Magashule is expected to appear in a Bloemfontein court on Friday.

The charges relate to controversial R255 million asbestos contract which was issued when he was the premier of the Free State. Magashule allegedly received kickbacks between R1 million and R10 million from the failed project.

His arrest is linked to testimony heard at the state capture inquiry earlier this year about the audit of asbestos houses in the Free State.

Share with your network!