Hawks Issue Warrant Of Arrest For Ace Magashule In Asbestos Corruption Case

The Hawks confirmed on Tuesday that a warrant of arrest has been issued for (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule, in relation to the Free State asbestos matter.
Magashule is expected to appear in a Bloemfontein court on Friday.
The charges relate to controversial R255 million asbestos contract which was issued when he was the premier of the Free State. Magashule allegedly received kickbacks between R1 million and R10 million from the failed project.
His arrest is linked to testimony heard at the state capture inquiry earlier this year about the audit of asbestos houses in the Free State.
More Stories
Ramaphosa Calls For Restraint In Brackenfell
DA Under Fire For Comparing EFF With Nazis
DBE Issues New Matric Covid-19 Protocol
1 247 New COVID-19 Infections In SA
Johnson & Johnson’s Global Phase 3 ENSEMBLE Trial of its Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Commences in South Africa
Ramaphosa: The Greatest Vigilance Is Required To Keep The Virus At Bay And To Support Our Economy
Dan Matjila To Challenge PIC Findings
Vigilance Is Required From Us All – Ramaphosa
1 372 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded
Langa Residents Criticise Police
1 731 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SA
1 761 New Covid-19 Cases In SA