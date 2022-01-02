iAfrica

Hawks Investigating Parliament Fire – De Lille

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia De Lille has confirmed that one suspect has been arrested in connection with the blaze that engulfed Parliament on Sunday morning.

The suspect was allegedly caught on Parliament’s CCTV footage, and the Hawks are investigating.

De Lille says that the docket has now being handed over to the Hawks,

And that it is the role of the hawks to investigate any attack on political institutions.

The Minister says that the suspect was arrested inside the Parliament

The fire is yet to be brought under control.

