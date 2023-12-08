Hawks Confiscate Fake Lego Worth Nearly R1m At Oriental City

Almost a million rands worth of counterfeit Lego items were seized by the Hawks in Oriental City in Centurion.

Two thousand one hundred units of fake Lego products were confiscated during an operation on Thursday.

It’s understood that the identified premises had been on the authorities’ radar for a while following a tip-off.

Hawks spokesperson, Katlego Mogale: “Toys and electronic games, equipment, computer games bearing Lego trademarks were found and confiscated from the premises display. On further investigations, multiple boxes of the same products packed on different aisles bearing Lego trademark were all seized.”