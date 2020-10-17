iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Hawa Hassan Builds a Cookbook Around East African Grandmothers

28 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

If you’re an avid reader or home chef, you’ve likely seen In Bibi’s Kitchen on many of the year’s most anticipated book lists. The cookbook is filled with recipes from eight African countries that border the Indian Ocean and stories from 24 grandmothers, and brings a new narrative to the table, one that Somali author, sauce maven, and former model Hawa Hassan is honored (if not a little overwhelmed) to share.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

The Great Wildebeest Migration is Taking Place with No Spectators

56 seconds ago
1 min read

Morocco Offers Up Some Pretty Lovely Coastal Landscapes

6 mins ago
1 min read

4IR Hotel Opens in Africa’s Richest Square Mile

20 mins ago
1 min read

Hassel Free Travel for South Africans

24 mins ago
1 min read

Between Lands

33 mins ago
1 min read

Why Africa’s Animation Scene is Booming

39 mins ago
1 min read

Interview: Dieudo Hamadi on His Heartbreaking Documentary ‘Downstream to Kinshasa’

47 mins ago
1 min read

West African Dishes Are the Top Trending for 2020, and These Dishes Are Why

53 mins ago
1 min read

Nando’s Hot Young Designer Finalists 2020

57 mins ago
1 min read

A Mission to Insure the Homes of Millions of South Africans

13 hours ago
1 min read

Essential Listening for Anyone with an Interest in Africa

14 hours ago
1 min read

Ghanaian Project Teaches the Economic Benefits of Letting Trees Stand

14 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Great Wildebeest Migration is Taking Place with No Spectators

56 seconds ago
1 min read

Morocco Offers Up Some Pretty Lovely Coastal Landscapes

6 mins ago
1 min read

4IR Hotel Opens in Africa’s Richest Square Mile

20 mins ago
1 min read

Hassel Free Travel for South Africans

24 mins ago