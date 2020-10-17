Hawa Hassan Builds a Cookbook Around East African Grandmothers

If you’re an avid reader or home chef, you’ve likely seen In Bibi’s Kitchen on many of the year’s most anticipated book lists. The cookbook is filled with recipes from eight African countries that border the Indian Ocean and stories from 24 grandmothers, and brings a new narrative to the table, one that Somali author, sauce maven, and former model Hawa Hassan is honored (if not a little overwhelmed) to share.
SOURCE: CN TRAVELER
More Stories
The Great Wildebeest Migration is Taking Place with No Spectators
Morocco Offers Up Some Pretty Lovely Coastal Landscapes
4IR Hotel Opens in Africa’s Richest Square Mile
Hassel Free Travel for South Africans
Between Lands
Why Africa’s Animation Scene is Booming
Interview: Dieudo Hamadi on His Heartbreaking Documentary ‘Downstream to Kinshasa’
West African Dishes Are the Top Trending for 2020, and These Dishes Are Why
Nando’s Hot Young Designer Finalists 2020
A Mission to Insure the Homes of Millions of South Africans
Essential Listening for Anyone with an Interest in Africa
Ghanaian Project Teaches the Economic Benefits of Letting Trees Stand