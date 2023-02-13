Have You Tasted the Transatlantic Ties in African Cuisine?

For many Americans, the idea of African food is something mysterious and entirely foreign, but several African chefs are on a mission to change those perceptions. By focusing on the similarities, chefs Kuukua Dzigbordi Yomekpe and Evi Aki are building bridges and creating a new audience for African cuisines. Africa has five regions — northern, western, eastern, central, and southern — each with its unique flavors. Nigeria and Ghana sit in the western region, with cuisine that uses rice, peas, green vegetables, goat, beef, and chicken, among other items.

