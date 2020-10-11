iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Hatton Defends Divisive Hoodies At BMW PGA Championship

Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

39 mins ago 1 min read

Tyrrell Hatton defended his choice of clothing at this week’s BMW PGA Championship after the hoodies he sported during the tournament divided opinion among golf fans on social media.

Hatton’s clothing became a major talking point of the event, sparking a debate about acceptable dress codes for the traditional sport.

His sponsor Adidas pledged to give away 10 similar hoodies to his followers on Twitter and the 28-year-old said he was surprised by the stir his clothing had caused.

“The hoodies look good and there’s no reason why there should be an issue with it,” four-times European Tour winner Hatton said, adding that they were comfortable to play in.

“It creates a bit of debate. People are split, they don’t know if they like it or not, but I think it’s a cool thing that people are talking about it, they should be open to the idea of creating a more open sport rather than being kind of snobby.”

Hatton heads into the final round on Sunday, three shots clear of nearest challengers Joachim B Hansen of Denmark and Frenchman Victor Perez.

Reuters

