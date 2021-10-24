iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Hat-Trick Hero Mount Playing Key Role At Chelsea – Tuchel

FILE PHOTO: Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Norwich City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 23, 2021 Chelsea's Mason Mount celebrates scoring their seventh goal and his hat-trick REUTERS/Tony Obrien

26 mins ago 2 min read

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel hailed midfielder Mason Mount for his superb hat-trick in Saturday’s 7-0 Premier League victory over Norwich City and stressed the importance of the England international to the team’s style of play.

Chelsea showed no lack of firepower despite the absence of injured forwards Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner as they ran riot against the league’s bottom side, with Mount scoring his third in added time to cap off a memorable display.

The Chelsea academy graduate’s maiden treble for the club helped them stay above Manchester City at the top of the table, with 22 points from nine matches, and also quash talk of a striker crisis.

“We play in most games with three strikers and Mason is one of them,” Tuchel told reporters. “You can say he’s maybe between an eight and a 10, so not a real striker, so in that way we really depend on him. He plays a key role.

“The wing backs play with more freedom to help our strikers really in the last line and they feel more and more confident. It’s a complex game. There’s very rarely one reason why things happen like this – but we depend on Mason and we want to.

“We like his style, where he comes from, his personality and he’s a top guy. So we’re very happy for him.”

Mount said he was delighted to make an impression with England manager Gareth Southgate in the stands.

“I just got told he was watching. It’s brilliant for me and obviously to get my first goals of the season and an assist, it was a good day,” Mount said.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Bin It And Move On, Pollard Tells ‘Demolished’ Windies

14 mins ago
2 min read

Police To Investigate Banner At Crystal Palace Critical Of Newcastle Deal

17 mins ago
3 min read

New Zealand Rout United States In Washington Test Match

20 mins ago
2 min read

Man City’s Foden Enjoying Life On The Wing As Goals Continue To Flow

23 mins ago
2 min read

Interim Boss Jones Wants Newcastle To Build On Palace Draw

34 mins ago
3 min read

Verstappen On Pole And Hamilton Alongside In Texas

1 hour ago
1 min read

Foden Double Inspires Man City To Win At Brighton

14 hours ago
2 min read

Australia Edge South Africa In Low-Scoring World Cup Thriller

14 hours ago
2 min read

Spectacular Wilson Strike Rescues Point For Newcastle At Palace

14 hours ago
2 min read

Slain Kenyan Olympian Agnes Tirop Buried In Her Home Village

14 hours ago
2 min read

Chelsea Hammer Norwich In Premier League

14 hours ago
2 min read

Criticism Of Managers In England Not As Bad As In Spain – Guardiola

1 day ago

You may have missed

Eskom power
1 min read

Joburg Threatens Eskom With Legal Action

14 seconds ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 449 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 mins ago
2 min read

Bin It And Move On, Pollard Tells ‘Demolished’ Windies

14 mins ago
2 min read

Police To Investigate Banner At Crystal Palace Critical Of Newcastle Deal

17 mins ago