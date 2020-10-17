Hassel Free Travel for South Africans

Share with your network!

Spending up to 14 days in isolation, often at the travellers own cost, can derail your travel plans. Luckily, many African countries have a favourable reciprocating agreement with South Africa and will allow visitors to enter without quarantine. Many have also waived visas for South African passport holders, making planning and administration so much easier. These African countries welcome South African citizens visa-free or visa on arrival (meaning no application is required), and do not require tourists to undergo quarantine: Tanzania, Zanzibar, Namibia and Kenya. Visas on arrivals include Rwanda, Ethiopia, Ghana, Uganda and Zambia.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

Share with your network!