Hassan Hajjaj, Godfather of Morocco’s Creative Scene        

Life as a young creative can be exceptionally difficult, but those in Morocco are getting a leg up thanks to the extraordinary mentoring efforts of Hassan Hajjaj. A renowned photographer known for works that incorporate Moroccan textiles and Western pop culture, he grew up without access to the art world and recognizes the importance of opening doors for the next generation of talent. Wanting to share his knowledge and experience, Hajjaj started inviting photographers to showcase their work alongside his, and to hold solo shows in his home studio. Decades into his artistic practice, the themes Hajjaj raises and subverts in his work — orientalism, colonialism, gender and class roles — are as relevant as ever. Still, there’s an inevitable cultural gap between an established godfather and emerging generations.

