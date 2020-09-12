iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Hasenhuettl Hails Better Use Of VAR

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Alastair Grant

4 mins ago 2 min read

Share with your network!

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) came in for rare praise after Crystal Palace’s 1-0 home win over Southampton on Saturday, as Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuettl heaved a sigh of relief after defender Kyle Walker-Peters’ red card was rescinded.

Walker-Peters was harshly dismissed for a high challenge on Tyrick Mitchell in the second half but referee Jon Moss changed it to a yellow after reviewing the incident on a pitchside monitor following the intervention of VAR Craig Pawson.

“I spoke last season about how referee should go to the screen more often so I think this was absolutely better with the VAR now,” Hasenhuettl told the BBC.

VAR was a source of controversy in England’s top-flight last season, with decisions to disallow goals for players being marginally offside coming in for criticism.

The Premier League said last month clubs had unanimously agreed to implement global soccer governing body FIFA’s guidelines on its implementation.

The most significant change was likely to be an increased use of pitchside monitors by on-field referees.

Meanwhile, Hasenhuettl said he was disappointed that his team could not do more in the game despite having more than 70% of possession.

“You could see it was not so easy to switch immediately on. I think it was a tough game for us especially after going a goal down early on,” the Austrian added.

“Crystal Palace always play like that. They give you the game and then have one or two counter-attacks. We had two or three good chances and so you end up with no goals and no points.”

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Liverpool Outgun Impressive Leeds

25 seconds ago
1 min read

Palace Begin With Win

3 hours ago
2 min read

Arsenal Thrash Hapless Fulham

4 hours ago
2 min read

Maguire Will Retain Captain’s Armband – Solksjaer

4 hours ago
2 min read

Arsenal Thinking Big This Season – Lacazette

4 hours ago
2 min read

Hamilton Powers To Pole

4 hours ago
2 min read

League To Defer ‘Test Events’ After Government Restrictions

12 hours ago
2 min read

ECB Defends Equality Record After Holding Criticism

12 hours ago
2 min read

Thiem Reaches U.S. Open Final

12 hours ago
2 min read

Rodgers Worried About Leicester Squad Depth

12 hours ago
2 min read

New Signings Have Lifted The Mood – Bruce

12 hours ago
3 min read

Australia Ease To Victory Over England

13 hours ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Liverpool Outgun Impressive Leeds

25 seconds ago
2 min read

Hasenhuettl Hails Better Use Of VAR

4 mins ago
1 min read

Palace Begin With Win

3 hours ago
2 min read

Arsenal Thrash Hapless Fulham

4 hours ago