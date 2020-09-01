iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Has South Africa’s Alcohol Restrictions Changed Behaviour?

41 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

South Africa is slowly emerging from one of the world’s strictest Covid-19 lockdowns. As the threat of the pandemic loomed in March its government sealed national borders, restricted public transport use and — in a particularly controversial move — banned the sale of alcohol for several weeks. Government officials believe the drinking restrictions significantly reduced pressure on the country’s hospitals and have hailed the results as a policy success. The restrictions have since been lifted once again. The South African government says trauma hospital admissions and visits dropped by around 60% during the initial ban. Admissions rose during the period between the two bans. A survey from the International Alliance for Responsible Drinking (IARD) released in June found that 30% of respondents reported drinking less alcohol during lockdowns, while 11% reported drinking more. The survey had 11,000 respondents across nine countries. Respondents from Australia, South Africa, Mexico, France, United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan and New Zealand took part in the research.

SOURCE: CNN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Preparing for the “African Disneyland”

2 mins ago
1 min read

Inspiring Girls to Take to the Waves in Dakar

6 mins ago
1 min read

For Just $4 a Month, Nigerian Movie Streaming Service Sees Huge Profits

12 mins ago
1 min read

It Just Got Easier for South Africans Wanting to Invest and Retire in Mauritius

17 mins ago
1 min read

The Effect of Large-scale Agricultural Investments on Food Security in Africa

22 mins ago
1 min read

Kenyan TV anchor Wins the 2020 BBC World News Komla Dumor Award

26 mins ago
1 min read

Senegalese Musician Inches Closer to Building His Dream City Back Home

1 hour ago
1 min read

DRC Doctor Calls Out Nations Turning a Blind Eye to Atrocities in Africa

1 hour ago
1 min read

Foul Play Suspected in the Detention of Rwandan Former Hotelier

1 hour ago
1 min read

From Hero to Villain as Rwanda Makes more Arrests

1 day ago
1 min read

Virtual Platforms Help Preserve Africa’s Storytelling Tradition

1 day ago
1 min read

Cairo Gets Loan to Buffer Debt Caused by Covid-19

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Preparing for the “African Disneyland”

2 mins ago
1 min read

Inspiring Girls to Take to the Waves in Dakar

6 mins ago
1 min read

For Just $4 a Month, Nigerian Movie Streaming Service Sees Huge Profits

12 mins ago
1 min read

It Just Got Easier for South Africans Wanting to Invest and Retire in Mauritius

17 mins ago