Has Ruto Disappointed the Hustlers that Elected Him?

Kenyan President William Ruto will begin a historic state visit to the US on May 23, the first by an African leader since Ghana’s John Kufuor in 2008. The Kenyan president has undeniably positioned himself as a leading African voice on the most important global issues of the day. His administration, however, has struggled to live up to the high expectations it set for Kenyans when he was elected two years ago. Unemployment and the cost of living remain high. Tax hikes and allegations of government corruption have further dented his administration’s image. Public protests over the cost of living last year brought some of these frustrations to the fore.

