iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Harsh Lockdowns May have Opened a Can of Worms

10 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

South Africa could take years to dismantle the criminal networks that sprung up and benefited from a ban on the sale of alcohol and tobacco products during the country’s coronavirus lockdown, according to the head of the tax agency. The ban, aimed at managing the health impact of the pandemic, has allowed illegal operators to gain a foothold in the market, South African Revenue Service Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said Monday in an online address to tax practitioners. Many illegal and criminal operators have now “marketed themselves to previously honest smokers and drinkers,” he said. “They are now embedded in the supply chain and it will take us years to reverse the impact.” Tobacco and liquor remained readily available through the black market from when the ban first kicked in with the nation’s coronavirus lockdown on March 27. Producers and retailers complained the restrictions have resulted in thousands of job losses and encouraged illegal trade. National Treasury data show the government lost out on $568 million in alcohol and tobacco taxes in the first four months of the fiscal year. A 2018 report published by the country’s producer-funded Tobacco Institute showed South Africa was already one of the world’s biggest markets for illicit cigarette sales at the time.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Sarkodie Appointed Ambassador of the Pan African Heritage World Museum

7 seconds ago
1 min read

Nigerian Counterfeit Checker Heads to Afghanistan

3 mins ago
1 min read

Panic Sets In as Floods Damage Swathes of Sudan

6 mins ago
1 min read

Are Ugandan Parties Ready for Digital Campaigning?

8 mins ago
1 min read

Kenyan Inventor Solves the Issue of Disposing of PPE Waste

13 mins ago
2 min read

These Humanitarians Haven’t Let the Pandemic Dim their Efforts in Africa

17 mins ago
1 min read

Citizens Demand the Protection of DRC Doctor

20 mins ago
1 min read

Kagame Sets the Record Straight on Latest Arrest

36 mins ago
1 min read

Beauty Chain Faces the Wrath of South Africans Over Racist Ad Campaign

44 mins ago
1 min read

Preparing for the “African Disneyland”

2 days ago
1 min read

Creating a Southern African Travel Bubble

2 days ago
1 min read

Horseback Riding in the Okavango Delta

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Sarkodie Appointed Ambassador of the Pan African Heritage World Museum

7 seconds ago
1 min read

Nigerian Counterfeit Checker Heads to Afghanistan

3 mins ago
1 min read

Panic Sets In as Floods Damage Swathes of Sudan

6 mins ago
1 min read

Are Ugandan Parties Ready for Digital Campaigning?

8 mins ago