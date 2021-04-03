iAfrica

Harrison Helps Leeds To Win Over Sheffield Utd

Photo: Lindsey Parnaby/Reuters

14 mins ago 1 min read

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison netted in the first half and his cross led to an own goal in the second as his side moved into the Premier League’s top 10 with a 2-1 win over bottom side Sheffield United on Saturday (Apr 3).

Pressing high up the pitch, Leeds took the lead in the 12th minute when Harrison scored with a simple tap-in after excellent work by Raphinha to carve open the Sheffield United defence down the right. Advertisement

The visitors levelled before the break as Ben Osborn popped up at the far post to steer home Oliver McBurnie’s deflected shot, and though Luke Ayling cleared the ball, goal-line technology quickly ruled that it had crossed the line.

Leeds killed the game off four minutes into the second half when Harrison’s low cross was put into his own net by Phil Jagielka to move them up to 10th in the table on 42 points, while Sheffield United remain bottom on 14 points after 30 games.

Reuters

