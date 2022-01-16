Harrison Hat-Trick Earns Leeds Win At West Ham

West Ham United squandered a chance to cement fourth spot in the Premier League as they lost 3-2 at home to Leeds United on Sunday with Jack Harrison scoring a hat-trick for the visitors.
After three successive wins West Ham had the chance to open up a five-point gap between themselves and fifth-placed Arsenal whose game at Tottenham Hotspur was postponed.
But Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds, missing seven players through injury or suspension, had other ideas.
Harrison opened the scoring after 10 minutes with a curled finish but Jarrod Bowen equalised with a header in the 34th minute — his fourth goal in his last three games.
Harrison touched in after good work by Luke Ayling three minutes later to give Leeds the halftime lead.
When Pablo Fornals levelled again with a precise finish seven minutes after the break it seemed West Ham would go and win but Leeds responded in magnificent fashion.
Harrison’s deft finish after dazzling play by Raphinha restored their lead and Raphinha rattled the woodwork with a superb free kick before Leeds had an effort by Mateusz Klich ruled out for a harsh offside.
The win lifted Leeds to 15th, nine points above the relegation zone.
