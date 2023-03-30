iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Harris Stresses that U.S. Interests in African Nations Extends beyond Competing with China

39 seconds ago 1 min read

If Vice President Kamala Harris has a favorite number on her trip to Africa, it’s undoubtedly 19. That’s the median age in Africa, and she repeats the fact at every opportunity. For Harris, it’s not a piece of trivia but the driving force behind the stepped-up U.S. outreach to African countries. Washington is racing to build partnerships on the oldest inhabited continent with the youngest population, a test that could reshape the economy in Africa and, by extension, the rest of the world. In the near future, “1 in 4 people on this Earth will be on this continent,” Harris said during a conversation with reporters. “Just on that alone — the demographics of it all alone — if you put aside the present and the past, if we are to be forward-looking in terms of national policies and priorities, we have to look at this continent.” Harris is the highest-profile member of President Joe Biden’s administration to visit Africa this year. While in Ghana, she paid particular attention to economic development and young people.

SOURCE: VOA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Lesotho’s Lawmakers Debated a Motion to Claim Huge Swathes of Territory from South Africa 

2 mins ago
1 min read

New HRW Head Weighs in on the UK’s Plan to Deport Asylum Seekers to Kigali

3 mins ago
1 min read

South Africans Spent at least 9.5 Hours a Day Online in 2022

7 mins ago
1 min read

Togo Could Move the Needle on Tropical Diseases

9 mins ago
1 min read

Making It Easier for Everyday Africans to Take Advantage of Previously Restricted Asset Classes

10 mins ago
1 min read

Pirates Disrupt the Gulf of Guinea’s Usually Peaceful Waters

12 mins ago
1 min read

Chad’s Parliament has Approved a Bill to Nationalise Oil Assets 

13 mins ago
1 min read

Unilever Nigeria Announces Exit of Home Care and Skin Cleansing Markets by End of the Year

15 mins ago
1 min read

Joshua Baraka is Ugandan Music’s Next Big Thing

3 days ago
1 min read

Design for Human Rights 

3 days ago
1 min read

A Landmark Exhibition Celebrating the Global Impact of Modern and Contemporary African Fashions 

3 days ago
1 min read

Seven Striking Images by Africa’s New Creative Wave

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Harris Stresses that U.S. Interests in African Nations Extends beyond Competing with China

39 seconds ago
1 min read

Lesotho’s Lawmakers Debated a Motion to Claim Huge Swathes of Territory from South Africa 

2 mins ago
1 min read

New HRW Head Weighs in on the UK’s Plan to Deport Asylum Seekers to Kigali

3 mins ago
1 min read

South Africans Spent at least 9.5 Hours a Day Online in 2022

7 mins ago

Share