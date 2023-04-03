Harris’ Playlist during her African Tour  

US Vice-President Kamala Harris unveiled a curated playlist of 25 tracks by African musicians that she’s been listening to during her current trip on the continent. Titled “My Travels: Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia,” the playlist is now available on Spotify and features a predominantly Tanzanian line-up. Harris’ playlist showcases her appreciation for the diverse and vibrant music scene across the African continent and highlights some of the best musical talents from Tanzania, Ghana, and Zambia. With a mix of genres ranging from hip-hop to traditional rhythms, the playlist offers a unique insight into the rich cultural heritage of the countries that the Vice-President has visited. By sharing her playlist with the world, Harris hopes to encourage others to explore the music of Africa and discover the region’s unique sounds and styles.
