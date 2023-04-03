iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Harris' Playlist during her African Tour  

4 hours ago 1 min read

US Vice-President Kamala Harris unveiled a curated playlist of 25 tracks by African musicians that she’s been listening to during her current trip on the continent. Titled “My Travels: Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia,” the playlist is now available on Spotify and features a predominantly Tanzanian line-up. Harris’ playlist showcases her appreciation for the diverse and vibrant music scene across the African continent and highlights some of the best musical talents from Tanzania, Ghana, and Zambia. With a mix of genres ranging from hip-hop to traditional rhythms, the playlist offers a unique insight into the rich cultural heritage of the countries that the Vice-President has visited. By sharing her playlist with the world, Harris hopes to encourage others to explore the music of Africa and discover the region’s unique sounds and styles.

AFRICA NEWS

