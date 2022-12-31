iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Harlequins’ England Prop Marler Handed Two-Week Ban Over Comments

REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
13 hours ago 1 min read

Harlequins’ England prop Joe Marler has been given a two-week ban for comments made to a Bristol Bears player while playing for his club this week, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said.

The 32-year-old Marler faced a hearing on Friday where he answered the charge of making comments “prejudicial to the game” during Tuesday’s defeat by Bristol.

Marler, who made comments about a family member of Jake Heenan’s after a fracas, will be available for the Six Nations.

“The player accepted that his conduct was prejudicial to the interests of the game,” RFU panel chair Gareth Graham said.

“The insulting and offensive comments made by the player were wholly inappropriate; such comments should form no part of the modern game.

The panel also handed down an additional four-week ban suspended until the end of the 2023/24 season, which may be activated should Marler commit a similar offence.

“The panel had regard to the entry points for breaches of Law 9.12 (acts of verbal abuse) and of Law 9.27 (acts contrary to good sportsmanship).

“The panel also had regard to the player’s poor disciplinary record (as an aggravating feature) and to the fact he had accepted the charge and had apologised to the Bristol player (as mitigating factors).”

Marler has a chequered disciplinary history.

In 2016 he called Wales prop Samson Lee ‘gypsy boy’ and in 2020 he was hit with a 10-week ban for grabbing the testicles of another Wales player Alun Wyn Jones.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Arsenal Go Seven Points Clear With Win over Brighton

3 mins ago
2 min read

Man City Fall Behind In Title Race After Everton Draw

5 mins ago
3 min read

Rashford Dropped But Earns Man Utd Victory

7 mins ago
2 min read

Ronaldo Joins Saudi Arabian Club Al Nassr Until 2025

13 hours ago
2 min read

Klopp Sympathises With Faes After Two Own Goals Gift Liverpool Win

13 hours ago
2 min read

Tottenham’s Romero Ready For Villa Match, Bentancur Out

13 hours ago
2 min read

Liverpool Beat Leicester Thanks To Two Faes Own Goals At Anfield

13 hours ago
2 min read

‘You Made us happy, even your opponents’ – Global media celebrate Pele

13 hours ago
2 min read

Toney On Target As Brentford Cruise To Win At Woeful West Ham

13 hours ago
4 min read

Soccer Star Pele Dies At 82

2 days ago
2 min read

Inexperience Hitting South Africa Hard – Elgar

3 days ago
2 min read

Australia Thrash South Africa By innings And 182 Runs To Seal Series

3 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

Former Pope Benedict, Hero To Catholic Conservatives, Dies

34 seconds ago
1 min read

Arsenal Go Seven Points Clear With Win over Brighton

3 mins ago
2 min read

Man City Fall Behind In Title Race After Everton Draw

5 mins ago
3 min read

Rashford Dropped But Earns Man Utd Victory

7 mins ago

Share