Harlem and London Are Getting a Brand New African Food Hall

6 hours ago 1 min read

Following on its success at Expo 2020 Dubai, Albekulan, an African food hall, will become permanent in Dubai and will open two new outposts – one in London and one in Harlem. Created by American chef Alexander Small, the gastronomic venture presents an enormous variety of African cuisines, many of which will be unfamiliar to diners in these locales. Alkebulan, which is the oldest name for Africa, is envisioned as a cultural and culinary movement that celebrates the untapped cuisine of the African continent. Smalls curated the Alkebulan location in Dubai to offer eleven African chef-led concepts showcasing the diverse cuisines that Africa has to offer, from gourmet dishes and street bites to fusion fare. Local art and live music also amps up the cultural immersion at the food hall.

SOURCE: FORBES

