Harding Leads In Rain-Hit Third Round Of SA Open

Home player Justin Harding holds a one-shot lead mid-way through the third round of the South African Open after rain and lightning cut short play at the Gary Player Country Club on Saturday.
Harding, a two-time winner on the European Tour, is on 11 under-par through 13, one shot ahead of compatriots Daniel van Tonder and Oliver Bekker, who have played the same number of holes.
Bekker had been the overnight leader on 12 under-par, but was two over in his third round when play was halted, allowing Harding (two under-par) and Van Tonder (three under-par) to rein him in.
Play is due to resume at 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) on Sunday, with the fourth round scheduled to tee-off at 9 a.m.
The South African Open, hosted at Sun City this year, is among the oldest open golf championships having first been played in 1903.
