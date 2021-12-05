iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Harding Leads In Rain-Hit Third Round Of SA Open

REUTERS/Paul Childs

9 mins ago 1 min read

Home player Justin Harding holds a one-shot lead mid-way through the third round of the South African Open after rain and lightning cut short play at the Gary Player Country Club on Saturday.

Harding, a two-time winner on the European Tour, is on 11 under-par through 13, one shot ahead of compatriots Daniel van Tonder and Oliver Bekker, who have played the same number of holes.

Bekker had been the overnight leader on 12 under-par, but was two over in his third round when play was halted, allowing Harding (two under-par) and Van Tonder (three under-par) to rein him in.

Play is due to resume at 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) on Sunday, with the fourth round scheduled to tee-off at 9 a.m.

The South African Open, hosted at Sun City this year, is among the oldest open golf championships having first been played in 1903.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Rangnick Cautions Against Overnight Transformation At Man Utd

3 mins ago
1 min read

Howe Convinced Newcastle Can Avoid Relegation

10 mins ago
2 min read

Blitzboks Pull Off Dubai Sevens Rugby Double

15 mins ago
1 min read

Guardiola Calls On City To Keep Winning Momentum Going

19 mins ago
2 min read

Patel Spurred To 10-Wicket Haul By Jurgensen’s Motivational Video

26 mins ago
2 min read

Qualifying Crash Dents Hopes Of Early Title Party For Verstappen

13 hours ago
2 min read

Man City Take Top Spot After Comfortable Win At Watford

13 hours ago
2 min read

New Zealand’s Ajaz Spins His Way Into Elite Club

13 hours ago
3 min read

Major Sports Leagues Unlikely To Follow WTA Sanction On China

1 day ago
2 min read

Pochettino Backs Messi To Rediscover Form In Front Of Goal

1 day ago
2 min read

Djokovic Still Coy About Playing In Australian Open

1 day ago
2 min read

U.S. supports WTA for call to suspend tournaments in China over Peng concerns

1 day ago

You may have missed

2 min read

NICD Reports 16 366 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

35 seconds ago
1 min read

Rangnick Cautions Against Overnight Transformation At Man Utd

3 mins ago
1 min read

Harding Leads In Rain-Hit Third Round Of SA Open

9 mins ago
1 min read

Howe Convinced Newcastle Can Avoid Relegation

10 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer