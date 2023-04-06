Harare to Look into Reports of Gold Smuggling

The government of Zimbabwe says it will launch investigations into several people involved in gold smuggling and money laundering following the release of an undercover Al Jazeera investigation showing high-ranking officials involved in the illicit gold trade. Gold Mafia, a four-part series by the Al Jazeera Investigative Unit (I-Unit), shows among others one of Zimbabwe’s highest-ranking diplomats offering to launder large amounts of money through illegal gold smuggling. The statement added that the government was dedicated to upholding national and international law, and that “boastful behaviour and name-dropping by some personalities featured in the documentary, seeking personal gain and glory, should never be taken as an enunciation of Government Policy”.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

