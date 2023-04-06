iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Harare to Look into Reports of Gold Smuggling

21 seconds ago 1 min read

The government of Zimbabwe says it will launch investigations into several people involved in gold smuggling and money laundering following the release of an undercover Al Jazeera investigation showing high-ranking officials involved in the illicit gold trade. Gold Mafia, a four-part series by the Al Jazeera Investigative Unit (I-Unit), shows among others one of Zimbabwe’s highest-ranking diplomats offering to launder large amounts of money through illegal gold smuggling. The statement added that the government was dedicated to upholding national and international law, and that “boastful behaviour and name-dropping by some personalities featured in the documentary, seeking personal gain and glory, should never be taken as an enunciation of Government Policy”.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

There’s a View that Zambia’s Hichilema is Strongly Aligning the Country to the West

2 mins ago
1 min read

A Hated Pest, Water Hyacinth is Proving an Unlikely Ally for Women in Bentiu

6 mins ago
1 min read

Kigali’s Succession Plan

7 mins ago
1 min read

Hundreds of Bille and Ogale Residents are Suing Shell and its Nigerian Subsidiary for Oil Leaks

8 mins ago
1 min read

VC Firm Launches $16m Fund Focused on Egypt’s Fintech Startup Ecosystem

9 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Golfing Sensation 

10 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya Set to Launch its First Operational Satellite Next Week

1 day ago
1 min read

At the Helm of Africa’s First Court Dedicated to Wildlife Crime 

1 day ago
1 min read

Ivorian Cocoa Bean Farmers Expect to Die Poor, Despite Rising Demand for the Raw Material 

1 day ago
1 min read

The Reasons behind the Exodus of African Billionaires are Multifaceted

1 day ago
1 min read

Meet the “Sapadora” – the Angolan Term for People Who Clear Mines

1 day ago
1 min read

Counterfeit Medicines are a Huge Problem in Many African Countries

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Harare to Look into Reports of Gold Smuggling

21 seconds ago
1 min read

There’s a View that Zambia’s Hichilema is Strongly Aligning the Country to the West

2 mins ago
1 min read

A Hated Pest, Water Hyacinth is Proving an Unlikely Ally for Women in Bentiu

6 mins ago
1 min read

Kigali’s Succession Plan

7 mins ago

Share