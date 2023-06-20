Harare Raises the Tarrif to Contest the Election

Zimbabwe’s parliament has approved a staggering increase in the fees to be paid by future presidential candidates, from 1,000 to 20,000 US dollars, a decision deemed discriminatory by the opposition. Presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for August 23. Candidates in the parliamentary and senatorial elections will have to pay $1,000, compared with just $50 in 2018. Opposition parties claim that the sharp rise in the price of the ticket to run in these various elections favors the ruling ZANU-PF party, which they believe has more financial resources at its disposal. Incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa, 80, is accused of muzzling all dissenting voices. He succeeded Robert Mugabe in 2017 and was elected president the following year (50.8%) following a violent election. He will face CCC leader Nelson Chamisa, a 45-year-old lawyer and pastor.
SOURCE:AFRICA NEWS
More Stories
Taking Stock of Africa’s Peace Mission
African States are Asking More Loudly, Why they have a Weak Voice at the IMF and the World Bank
The First Major Trade Deal between the EU and an African Country since 2016
80 Governance Experts from across Africa Discuss the Latest Developments in the Sector
More Climate Finance must Reach African Cities Directly
Families Left Reeling After Terror Attack in Uganda
Understanding the Psyche of Kenya’s Cult Members
The Burgeoning Female Rap and Hip-hop Scene in Senegal
Women on Principe Island have Discovered Luxury in Trash
AfroCuration is Bringing Untold Ghanaian Stories to Light
Ama Ata Aidoo, Groundbreaking Ghanaian Writer, Dies at 81
Hands On