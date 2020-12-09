Harare Orders a Thorough Check of Imported Cars

Zimbabwe has ordered all motor vehicles imported from Japan to undergo inspection for radiation contamination, with the move set to start at the Beitbridge border post with immediate effect. Zimbabwe’s motor assembling industry has all but collapsed. Nearly all the vehicles on its roads are refurbished imports, mostly from Japan. Figures from the Beitbridge border post show that up to 200 pre-owned vehicles from Japan pass through the border daily into the Zimbabwean market.
SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE
More Stories
A Guide around Senegal’s Capital
Delivering Food from Accra and Beyond
Ugandan Judge to Serve in Chinese Court
Nigerian Coffee Brand Drives Change with One Cup of Java
Review: A Girl From Mogadishu
Facebook and Its Plans for Africa
Relocating Giraffes Stranded on a Kenyan Island
Ivorian Banker Joins Vatican Council for Capitalism
Ghana’s Akufo-Addo Endorsed for a Second Term
Meet the First Ugandan Buddhist Monk
Remote Locations for the African Traveler
DRC Lawmakers Exchange Blows