Thu. May 21st, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Harare Means Business after Firing Minister

52 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Zimbabwe’s deputy information minister has been fired, hours after dismissing the abduction of a female member of parliament and two of her colleagues as a row over payment for sex. The government gave no reason for the dismissal of Energy Mutodi. A tweet by Mr Mutodi about the opposition MP, Joana Mamombe, has been deleted. The deputy minister has also been engaged in a public feud with other Zimbabwean ministers. Foreign embassies in Harare, including those of the European Union and the United States, have demanded a swift and credible investigation into what they describe as the abduction and torture of the women. They were treated in hospital after being found at the roadside near the town of Bindura. Two days earlier they were arrested for taking part in an anti- government protest.

SOURCE: BUSINESS GHANA

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Top Performers Line Up for Africa Day Concert

3 mins ago
1 min read

Pastor Chris’ Sermon on Coronavirus Pulled Off Air

6 mins ago
1 min read

Botswana’s 48-day Lockdown Ends

8 mins ago
1 min read

There is a Global Silence on the Victories Africa Has Made in Handling the Pandemic

9 mins ago
1 min read

South African Newborn Succumbs to COVID-19

14 mins ago
1 min read

Planning Your African Escape A Year in Advance

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Harare Means Business after Firing Minister

52 seconds ago
1 min read

Top Performers Line Up for Africa Day Concert

3 mins ago
1 min read

Pastor Chris’ Sermon on Coronavirus Pulled Off Air

6 mins ago
1 min read

Botswana’s 48-day Lockdown Ends

8 mins ago