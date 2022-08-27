Harare Excited about Potential Oil and Gas Discovery

A new oil and gas well that will be 3.5km deep is being drilled in northern Zimbabwe by Australian firm Invictus Energy in partnership with the government. The project is being called “a game changer” for the country, as it could improve its power supplies and economy. Zimbabwe’s President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has said the government is excited about potential oil and gas discovery in Zimbabwe. He says that untapped oil and gas deposits present “huge, unique and competitive investment opportunities”. But environmentalists are wary of the well, saying it could damage animal habitats and vegetation. The founder of the Centre for Natural Resource Governance said: “When the project gets into full swing, we expect serious environmental damage.”
SOURCE: BBC
More Stories
Tanzania Forces Ride-hailing Services to Change Course
The US is Considering Suspending $500m in Economic Aid to Tunisia
Fighting in Ethiopia Stalls Somaliland’s Trade Ambitions
Nigeria’s Unbanked Reason for Jump in Mobile Transactions
Ignoring the Need and Opportunity to Invest in Africa’s Healthcare Providers
Fraud Attempts in Africa have Increased by 50% in the Last Two Years
The Factors Driving Africa’s Utilities to Bankruptcy
Allegations of Collusion and Price Fixing in South Africa’s Insurance Industry
Ghana is Learning the Hard Way Why Oil can be a Blessing and a Curse
Kenyan Startup Roam has Launched a New Electric Mass Transit Bus
In Africa, Healthy Life Expectancy has Increased by 10 Years
A Few Surprises in Angola’s Results