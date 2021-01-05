iAfrica

Harare Braces Itself for Pandemic Blow

15 mins ago 1 min read

As a hard lockdown comes into force in Zimbabwe on Tuesday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the tough measures were a final push against the coronavirus. The president has urged people to avoid large crowds as videos circulate on social media showing thousands of Zimbabweans thronging the Beitbridge Border Post. There are police roadblocks on all major roads leading into Harare. State media said motorists had to queue for up to an hour and police were only allowing those involved in essential services to pass. There has been a sudden surge in infections and deaths, with 564 new cases and four deaths reported over the past 24 hours. But there are concerns over massive congestion at the Beitbridge border. Videos shared online show thousands of Zimbabweans returning to South Africa paying little regard to the wearing of masks or social distancing.

SOURCE: EYE WITNESS

