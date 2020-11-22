Hansen Claims Maiden European Tour Win Wt Joburg Open

Denmark’s Joachim Hansen carded a bogey-free final round of 67 to claim his maiden win on the European Tour with a two-shot victory in the Joburg Open at the Randpark Golf Club on Sunday.
The 30-year-old had been tied with overnight leader Wilco Nienaber (69) at 19 under-par on the 17th tee, but when the South African bogeyed the final two holes, Hansen kept his cool to claim the trophy.
They were Nienaber’s first dropped shots in 30 holes, though the second place finish is a career best result on the tour for the 20-year-old, who turned professional last year.
“I am quite emotional. This is what we work for – family back home watching and all that,” a tearful Hansen said.
“Wilco got in front quite quick by three shots, but we stuck to our game-plan. He is long and can hit is straight, and we had to stick to what we have done for the last three days. I don’t think I missed a putt inside six feet.”
Hansen turned professional in 2010 and is ranked number 230 in the world, though his victory in Johannesburg will improve that significantly.
South African Shaun Norris (66) was third on 16 under-par.
More Stories
West Ham’s Haller Heaps More Misery On Sheffield United
Parker Refuses To Blame Cavaleiro As Fulham Pay Penalty Again
Calvert-Lewin Hits Double As Everton Edge Past Fulham
De Bruyne Frustrated By handball Rule Fhanges
Klopp Yearns For Five Subs Ahead Of Busy Schedule
Mourino Fears Alderweireld Faces Lengthy Absence
Djokovic And Nadal Fall
First-Half Dominance Wins It For Bulls
England See Off Ireland
Chelsea Go Top With Win At Newcastle
Brighton Snap Winless Streak
Arteta Furious After Training Bust-Up Leaked To Media