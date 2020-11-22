iAfrica

Hansen Claims Maiden European Tour Win Wt Joburg Open

Denmark’s Joachim Hansen carded a bogey-free final round of 67 to claim his maiden win on the European Tour with a two-shot victory in the Joburg Open at the Randpark Golf Club on Sunday.

The 30-year-old had been tied with overnight leader Wilco Nienaber (69) at 19 under-par on the 17th tee, but when the South African bogeyed the final two holes, Hansen kept his cool to claim the trophy.

They were Nienaber’s first dropped shots in 30 holes, though the second place finish is a career best result on the tour for the 20-year-old, who turned professional last year.

“I am quite emotional. This is what we work for – family back home watching and all that,” a tearful Hansen said.

“Wilco got in front quite quick by three shots, but we stuck to our game-plan. He is long and can hit is straight, and we had to stick to what we have done for the last three days. I don’t think I missed a putt inside six feet.”

Hansen turned professional in 2010 and is ranked number 230 in the world, though his victory in Johannesburg will improve that significantly.

South African Shaun Norris (66) was third on 16 under-par.

Reuters

