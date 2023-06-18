iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Hands On          

38 seconds ago 1 min read

For Johannesburg-based creative, Rejoice Kunene, ceramics began as a path toward healing and has become a way to explore her African heritage and holistic healing practices. Fascinated by African cultural traditions and holistic medicine, she creates designs that blend a contemporary minimalism with traditional African motifs. As the founder and multidisciplinary designer of Souled Studios, her design aesthetic can be described as a harmonious blend of contemporary minimalism and African cultural elements. It is characterised by clean lines, thoughtful use of colour, and a deep respect for the cultural contexts in which I operate. She strives to create designs that are both visually striking and emotionally resonant. By incorporating elements of African heritage into her design work, her aim is to bring a sense of authenticity, cultural richness and storytelling to the brands she collaborates with.

DESIGN INDABA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Scholarship Named for Francis Kéré Will Support African Students at Yale

3 mins ago
1 min read

How North African Food Became a Staple at the Table                                     

6 mins ago
1 min read

Senegal Offers a Plethora of Exhilarating Activities                                   

7 mins ago
1 min read

Protea Hotels will be Launching Five New Signings in Some of Africa’s Greatest Gems                           

9 mins ago
1 min read

Planning an Overland Trip across West Africa 

11 mins ago
1 min read

Many of Sudan’s Important Cultural Assets Destroyed, from Libraries to Mummies

13 mins ago
1 min read

Jidar-Rabat Street Art Festival Adorns the Capital with Artworks Created by Global Artists 

15 mins ago
1 min read

In May, African Startups Emerged from a Two-month Funding Hiatus

2 days ago
1 min read

Understanding the Changing Economics of the African Countryside

2 days ago
1 min read

Nigerian Governor Takes a Gamble with the Naira

2 days ago
1 min read

African States are Looking for Fairer Deals on their Natural Resources

2 days ago
1 min read

Sierra Leone is Officially the Fifth African Country to Grant Starlink an Operating Licence

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Hands On          

38 seconds ago
1 min read

Scholarship Named for Francis Kéré Will Support African Students at Yale

3 mins ago
1 min read

How North African Food Became a Staple at the Table                                     

6 mins ago
1 min read

Senegal Offers a Plethora of Exhilarating Activities                                   

7 mins ago

Share