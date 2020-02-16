Hands Off Judge Pillay For Issuing Warrant Of Arrest For Zuma – Judiciary

The judiciary said those opposed to Judge Dhaya Pillay’s decision to issue a warrant of arrest against former president Jacob Zuma seek to intimidate judicial officers.

Pillay received backlash after she issued a warrant of arrest for Zuma after he failed to attend his corruption case in the Pietermaritzburg High Court earlier this month.

His lawyer provided the court with a medical certificate which the judge questioned.

In a statement, Chief Director of Court Administration Nathi Mncube said acting judge president of the KZN division was assured by Pillay that allegations against her are baseless.

Mncube said in their view, those opposed to the ruling seek to interfere with the judiciary and the administration of justice.

ANC Women’s League President Bathabile Dlamini argued the warrant should be seen as a tool of intimidation and continued assault on Zuma even in retirement.

The Radical Economic Transformation in Gauteng also came out in support of Zuma saying it will embark on a mass action to show its support for the former president.

Earlier this month, his son Edward reportedly accused Pillay of being biased, claiming she’s a good friend of Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Mncube said such utterances sought to challenge the court order using avenues other than those provided for in law.

The warrant will only be effected if Zuma fails to provide reasons why he can’t be in court for his next appearance in May.

EWN