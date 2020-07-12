Sun. Jul 12th, 2020

Hamilton Wins Styrian Grand Prix In Mercedes One-Two

Photo Credit: Mark Thompson/Pool via REUTERS

Six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Styrian Formula One Grand Prix in a Mercedes one-two on Sunday to celebrate his 85th career victory and move a step closer to Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of 91.

Team mate Valtteri Bottas, winner of last weekend’s season-opener behind closed doors at the same Austrian circuit, was runner-up with his championship lead cut to six points.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished third at his team’s home Red Bull Ring.

Struggling Ferrari provided a major talking point with Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel colliding on the opening lap and both retiring from the race.

Reuters

