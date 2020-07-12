Hamilton Wins Styrian Grand Prix In Mercedes One-Two

Six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Styrian Formula One Grand Prix in a Mercedes one-two on Sunday to celebrate his 85th career victory and move a step closer to Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of 91.
Team mate Valtteri Bottas, winner of last weekend’s season-opener behind closed doors at the same Austrian circuit, was runner-up with his championship lead cut to six points.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished third at his team’s home Red Bull Ring.
Struggling Ferrari provided a major talking point with Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel colliding on the opening lap and both retiring from the race.
More Stories
Hansen Says New Zealand Owes Australia Nothing
Hurricanes Edge Highlanders In Wellington
City Hit Brighton For Five
Liverpool’s Home Streak Ends In Draw With Burnley
Chelsea’s Hopes Hit By Blades
Crawley, Sibley Lead England Fightback With Half-Centuries