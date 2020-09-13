iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Hamilton Wears ‘arrest the cops’ T-shirt

Photo Credit: FIA/Handout via REUTERS

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton took a knee before the start of the Tuscan Grand Prix on Sunday with a message on his shirt declaring “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor”.

The words “say her name” and a photograph were on the back of Briton Hamilton’s shirt.

The Mercedes driver, the sport’s only Black competitor, has previously worn a “Black Lives Matter” T-shirt in similar pre-race gestures against racism.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was killed by police officers who burst into her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, in March.

One police officer involved was fired by the city’s police department in June. Two other officers have been placed on administrative reassignment. No criminal charges have been filed against any of the three.

U.S. Open tennis winner Naomi Osaka wore a face mask with Taylor’s name on it as one of a series of masks she wore on her way to the title.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Everton Break Tottenham Jinx

52 seconds ago
2 min read

Vardy Primed For Another Prolific Season

5 mins ago
2 min read

Hamilton Takes 90th Win In Red-Flagged Tuscan GP

2 hours ago
2 min read

Leicester Ease Past West Brom

2 hours ago
2 min read

Ferrari Celebrate 1,000th Race

2 hours ago
3 min read

Osaka Harnesses Spotlight In Fight For Racial Justice

2 hours ago
2 min read

F1 Should Not Try And Engineer Freak Results – Wolff

10 hours ago
2 min read

Azarenka Not Disappointed As U.S. Open Runner-Up

10 hours ago
3 min read

Leeds Make A Statement Despite Anfield Loss

10 hours ago
2 min read

Wilson Promises Newcastle Fans More Goals

10 hours ago
2 min read

Spurs Need To Learn How To Win Ugly – Lloris

10 hours ago
3 min read

Osaka Wins U.S. Open

11 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Everton Break Tottenham Jinx

52 seconds ago
2 min read

Vardy Primed For Another Prolific Season

5 mins ago
2 min read

Hamilton Takes 90th Win In Red-Flagged Tuscan GP

2 hours ago
2 min read

Leicester Ease Past West Brom

2 hours ago