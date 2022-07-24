iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Hamilton Sweats To Second After Water Bottle Malfunction

REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

3 mins ago 2 min read

Lewis Hamilton reckoned he shed three kilos after a water bottle malfunction left him sweating to second place in the French Grand Prix at Le Castellet on Sunday.

The seven-times Formula One world champion said he felt fantastic despite the hitch, with team mate George Russell finishing third in the best race of the season for out-of-sorts Mercedes.

Hamilton lay on the floor of the cooling-down room before going on the podium.

“That was actually a tough race because my drinks bottle didn’t work,” he explained.

“I didn’t see my weight just now but I would imagine probably around three kilos. It’s enough,” he said when asked how much he had lost during one of the hottest races of the season.

“I’m looking forward to downing the rest of this drink.”

Hamilton explained he did not usually drink during races and this was the first time he had felt a need this season.

Mercedes’ first double podium of the campaign was unexpected after qualifying left Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on pole position and Red Bull’s championship Max Verstappen, the eventual winner, alongside and team mate Sergio Perez in third.

Leclerc crashed out of the lead, however, and both Mercedes drivers passed Perez.

Hamilton said second and third was an incredible result and hoped the next race in Hungary, where he was won a record eight times, could also be good.

“Firstly, I love it in Budapest,” he said.

“It’s going to be hard to beat the Ferraris and the Red Bulls, you see they have the pace advantage still, but I’m hoping we will bring some sort of upgrade to that track and hopefully take a step closer to them.

“You can see us in the race, we can at least lean on them a little bit so hopefully in that race even closer.”

Team boss Toto Wolff said it had been a good day.

“Overall I think the team effort was great, the drivers did a really good job – George clever and fast, Lewis the lion. We’re doing the maximum at the moment on race day,” he told Sky Sports television.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Verstappen Wins In France After Leclerc Crashes Out

16 seconds ago
1 min read

Man City’s Haaland Scores In pre-season Win Over Bayern

10 hours ago
2 min read

Masterful Korir Wins World 800m Gold In Style

10 hours ago
2 min read

Ethiopia’s Tsegay Holds On To Win World 5,000m Gold

10 hours ago
3 min read

Pogacar Throws Down The Gauntlet For Vingegaard

11 hours ago
2 min read

U.S. Women Stun Jamaica In Relays, Men Falter Again

11 hours ago
2 min read

Sainz Confident Solo Leclerc Can Still Beat The Red Bulls

11 hours ago
2 min read

Red Bull And Ferrari Are In Their Own League – Hamilton

1 day ago
2 min read

Heart-In-Mouth Moment As Vingegaard Poised To Win Tour de France

1 day ago
3 min read

Leclerc On Pole In France With Verstappen Alongside

1 day ago
2 min read

England Sweep To Comprehensive Win In ODI Against South Africa

1 day ago
2 min read

F1 Must Keep ‘Iconic’ Tracks Like Spa – Verstappen

1 day ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Verstappen Wins In France After Leclerc Crashes Out

16 seconds ago
2 min read

Hamilton Sweats To Second After Water Bottle Malfunction

3 mins ago
1 min read

Man City’s Haaland Scores In pre-season Win Over Bayern

10 hours ago
2 min read

Masterful Korir Wins World 800m Gold In Style

10 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer