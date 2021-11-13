iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Hamilton Disqualified From Sao Paulo F1 Qualifying

REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

5 mins ago 1 min read

Formula One stewards sent title contender Lewis Hamilton from first to last in the lineup for Saturday’s Sao Paulo sprint race after his Mercedes car’s rear wing failed a technical inspection.

The 100km sprint determines the starting grid for Sunday’s grand prix in Brazil, with seven times world champion Hamilton already facing a five place drop in that race after an engine change.

Hamilton is 19 points adrift of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the standings with four races remaining and his hopes of a record eighth title are slipping away.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Verstappen Fined For Touching Hamilton’s Car

20 mins ago
3 min read

South Africa Forwards Lay Platform For Win Over Scotland

29 mins ago
3 min read

Hamilton And Verstappen Risk Penalties In Brazil

8 hours ago
2 min read

Captain Kolisi Warns Boks To Expect Scotland The Brave

8 hours ago
3 min read

England All But Qualified As Kane Hat-Trick Sinks Albania

8 hours ago
2 min read

Djokovic The Man To Beat As Turin Begins New Era For ATP Finals

8 hours ago
1 min read

Stewards Summon F1 Leader Verstappen For Alleged Code Breach

8 hours ago
2 min read

Younger Players Had Breakthrough Season In 2021 – Zverev

8 hours ago
1 min read

IOC Plan Tokyo Subsidy For NOCs And Will Help COVID Costs For Beijing

8 hours ago
1 min read

Olympic Champion Jepchirchir, Korir Win New York City Marathon

6 days ago
2 min read

Kane Has Chance To Start Afresh Under Conte – Southgate

6 days ago
1 min read

Leeds Held To Draw By Leicester In High-Voltage Clash

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Hamilton Disqualified From Sao Paulo F1 Qualifying

5 mins ago
2 min read

Verstappen Fined For Touching Hamilton’s Car

20 mins ago
3 min read

South Africa Forwards Lay Platform For Win Over Scotland

29 mins ago
1 min read

NPA To Oppose Zuma’s Recusal Ruling Appeal

8 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer