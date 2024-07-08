Haiti Commemorates Third Anniversary of President Moise’s Assassination

On Sunday, Haiti’s transitional council observed the third anniversary of President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination with a Mass celebration attended by Prime Minister Garry Conille and council members.

President Moïse was killed on July 7, 2021, in a brutal attack at his Port-au-Prince home. Multiple arrests have been made, including 11 men in U.S. custody, amid allegations of a plot involving conspirators in Haiti and Florida.

Council President Edgard Leblanc Fils emphasized Haiti’s increased vulnerability post-assassination, vowing continued investigations. The nation has since seen a surge in gang violence, prompting international intervention with the arrival of U.N.-backed police forces.