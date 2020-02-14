Fri. Feb 14th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

#Hackathon4Justice Finds Africa’s Next Social Entrepreneurs

3 mins ago 1 min read

Pan-African startup Andela last weekend held the second edition of its Hackathon4Justice, an initiative that brings together students from Universities across Nigeria with the purpose of building prototype solutions that can help tackle crime, uphold justice and promote the rule of law. Organized in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and Facebook, the event featured 50 students from selected Nigerian tertiary institutions at Epic Towers, Lagos, on the 8th and 9th February 2020. Participants were split into teams to build prototype solutions that addressed an array of social challenges including the disposing of e-waste, trafficking illegal products, child abuse, and trafficking, supporting the authorities to eliminate animal poaching, increase awareness for proactive crime awareness and tackling corruption in institutions such as the law enforcement.

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA

More Stories

1 min read

Africa’s Billionaires as a Whole Grew Richer in 2020

6 mins ago
1 min read

Gone In A Flash: Owner Of Stolen Lamborghini Urus Offers R20k For Leads

18 mins ago
2 min read

Judgment Reserved In Unions’ Appeal To Halt SAA Retrenchments

33 mins ago
1 min read

Home Affairs Working Hard To Deal With SA’s Porous Borders, Says Motsoaledi

2 hours ago
1 min read

Suspect Arrested For Librarian Clodine Nuys’ Murder

2 hours ago
1 min read

Memorial Service Under Way For Ferndale High Pupil Who Fell From Balcony

2 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

A Cloud of Corruption and Collusion Hangs over CAF

1 min ago
1 min read

Preparing Africa for Industrialisation

2 mins ago
1 min read

#Hackathon4Justice Finds Africa’s Next Social Entrepreneurs

3 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Female Fund Managers to Receive Major Boost

4 mins ago