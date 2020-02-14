Hackathon4Justice Finds Africa’s Next Social Entrepreneurs

Pan-African startup Andela last weekend held the second edition of its Hackathon4Justice, an initiative that brings together students from Universities across Nigeria with the purpose of building prototype solutions that can help tackle crime, uphold justice and promote the rule of law. Organized in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and Facebook, the event featured 50 students from selected Nigerian tertiary institutions at Epic Towers, Lagos, on the 8th and 9th February 2020. Participants were split into teams to build prototype solutions that addressed an array of social challenges including the disposing of e-waste, trafficking illegal products, child abuse, and trafficking, supporting the authorities to eliminate animal poaching, increase awareness for proactive crime awareness and tackling corruption in institutions such as the law enforcement.

