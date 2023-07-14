Sustainable housing solutions to be built for Madiba Day



Habitat for Humanity South Africa (HFHSA), a non -profit organization, is committed to creating a world where everyone has a decent place to live, and to mark Madiba Day in 2023, volunteers will once again #BuildForMadiba across the country.

Thaba’Nchu, Khayelitsha and Orange Farm will be three of the focus areas over the five-day period running from 17-23 July 2023 as Habitat has set a target of building 10, 3 and 5 new homes respectively.

“By partnering and working closely with the likes of Nedbank Foundation, Old Mutual, Pernod Ricard, The Department of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation and the Nelson Mandela Foundation, our volunteers will work alongside communities to build sustainable housing solutions as part of our worldwide efforts to eliminate shelter poverty”, Said Kgotla Bantsi, Interim National Director for Habitat for Humanity in South Africa.

In previous years #BuildForMadiba activities have seen more than 200 new houses being built, providing a home to more than 1000 people in the process.

When asked if it’s possible to build 15 houses in a space of five days, the Interim National Director explained that with adequate resources and good planning the number can be achieved. “Up to 10 volunteers are allocated to each site per day and up to 50 people from a sponsor company can volunteer for the programme. The foundation slabs are laid prior to the start of the build with community and homeowner training and engagement in place. Over the five-day participation period that follows, volunteers work with qualified construction personnel to put basic structures into place, building the external and interior walls up to the roof plate,“ says Kgotla.

Construction of each house takes four to six weeks from site clearing to occupation, and each family receives a 40m2 house with two bedrooms and a lounge, kitchen and bathroom.

On 18 July, Hon. Ms. Mmamoloko Kubayi, National Minister of Human Settlements, and other esteemed dignitaries will be invited to the HFHSA location in Thaba’Nchu to spend their 67 minutes assisting building the homes.

To make a cash donation, please visit Habitat for Humanity South Africa website donation page. Should you like to volunteer your time this year, please contact info@habitat.org.za

Habitat for Humanity is making a marked difference in the lives of those receiving homes:

“I would like to thank Habitat for Humanity South Africa for their generous donation to us. I am very humbled and thankful to the Mighty Lord for responding to our prayers as a family. Our dignity is restored. I no longer have to worry about rain leaking into my house.” – Phumzile Bhengu

“We thank God for bringing resilience on this family. We kept believing that our situation is temporary, and it will change one day. Today we mark the end of our suffering.”- Sbongile Mbhele.

“At the age of 77, I still do everything for myself. I am not dependent on anyone. I attend community meetings and workshops myself. I thank God for what I am today. I will be a proud granny living in such a house for my grandson Bongani, thank you-it was not easy to wait for this long, but it was worth waiting.” – Mayvis Khoza.