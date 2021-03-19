Habib To Step Aside As University Of London SAOS Director

Former Wits Vice-Chancellor Professor Adam Habib has stepped aside as Director of the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies.
This follows outrage after Habib used the N-word slur during an online lecture.
He was commenting about how the University should respond if a staff member uses the word.
He says he was trying to illustrate a point by using the actual word but it has created much anger.
Students told him he cannot use the word in any context if he is not black.
An internal probe into the matter is underway.
Habib has apologised for the offense caused.
