Haas File ‘Right Of Review’ Request For U.S. Race

The Haas Formula One team have filed a ‘right of review’ request related to last month’s U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, a team representative said on Saturday.

No reason was given but media reports indicated it concerned track limit infringements at Turn Six of the Circuit of the Americas.

Haas’s Nico Hulkenberg was classified 11th in the Oct. 22 race in Texas, while Danish team mate Kevin Magnussen ended up 14th.

The FIA’s sporting code allows a right of review when “a significant and relevant new element is discovered which was unavailable to the parties seeking the review at the time of the decision concerned”.

The governing body will now reconvene the U.S. Grand Prix stewards for them to decide whether to grant Haas the review.

Stewards at the U.S. race analysed alleged Turn Six track limit infringements by Williams driver Alexander Albon but decided not to give him a penalty because of insufficient video evidence.

Mercedes’s Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc were disqualified from second and sixth respectively in Austin after their cars failed technical checks.

The disqualifications meant Albon and team mate Logan Sargeant bagged unexpected points with ninth and 10th places respectively.

Haas slipped to last in the constructors’ standings at the following race in Mexico.

