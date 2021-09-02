Guptas Failed To Capture Prasa – Montana

Former Prasa CEO, Lucky Montana says the Guptas had no undue influence on the rail agency’s operations.

Montana says the Guptas are nothing but parasites, who tried, and failed, to capture Prasa.

He was discussing his state capture testimony, with JJ Tabane on Power to Truth.

“The Guptas, if I were to characterise their mode of operation, it was not state capture, they are parasitic in their operation,” he said.

“Of course they use the name of the president, they tried at Prasa, they came because Rajesh Gupta, Tony Gupta came with Duduzane and they tried to do their own things and we told them, not here.”

