Gupta Associates Kamal Vasram and Saliesh Indurjeeth To Appear at Pretoria Regional Court

On Monday, Gupta associates Kamal Vasram and Saliesh Indurjeeth will appear at Pretoria Regional Court.

The two are accused of fraud as well as violations of the Customs and Excise Act, the International Trade Administration Act, and the Exchange Control Act.

This is related to the controversial Estina dairy farm operation. The trial began in March of this year.

The court lawsuit is over a pasteurisation plant that was smuggled into the nation from India. While the customs declaration said that the plant was worth more than R37.7 million, investigations indicate that this was “excessively high.”

They also disclose that the facility was invoiced by Gateway Limited, a business domiciled in the United Arab Emirates and thought to be owned by the Guptas.

The accused in court have pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against them.

So far, four witnesses have testified, with a fifth expected to testify on Monday.