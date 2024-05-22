Gunmen Attack North-Central Nigerian Community, Kill 40

Gunmen on motorbikes killed approximately 40 people and set homes ablaze in a raid on the Zurak mining community in Nigeria’s north-central Plateau state on Monday night, according to witnesses. The attackers opened fire on residents, causing significant casualties and destruction. Plateau state has a history of tension between nomadic herders and farmers who usually struggle for control over grazing land and access to water, a problem that has been exacerbated by climate change. Beyond that, the area has also been targeted in attacks by heavily armed criminal gangs who kidnap the villagers for ransom. At the moment, it is not known which group is responsible for the attack. However, a federal legislator from the district, Idris Wase, has claimed the attack came after a security operation that targeted gunmen hideouts.



SOURCE: AP NEWS